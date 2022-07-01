Inflation in Pakistan rises to whopping 21.3pc in June, highest in over 13 years

Inflation

TBS Report
01 July, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 04:32 pm

A man selling vegetables waits for customers at his makeshift stall at the Empress Market in Karachi. — Reuters/File
Pakistan Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 21.32 per cent in June, the highest in over 13 years, data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed on Friday.

Last month, inflation was recorded at 13.76pc. In June, inflation rose 6.34pc month-on-month (MoM) and 21.32pc year-on-year (YoY), which was the highest figure since December 2008 when inflation stood at 23.3pc, reports DAWN.

According to the PBS, inflation increased by 19.84pc in urban areas and 23.55pc in rural areas.

Multiple sectors witnessed double-digit inflation but the trend was driven largely by transport, which saw a 62.17pc rise and perishable food items, prices of which increased by 36.34pc.

Other sectors in which inflation was measured in the double digits include non-perishable food items (24.43pc), restaurants and hotels (21.85pc), furnishing and household equipment maintenance (18.76pc), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (17.6pc), miscellaneous goods and services (15.83pc), recreation and culture (14.35pc), clothing and footwear (13.72), housing and utilities (13.48pc) and health (11.3pc).

Education and communication were the only two sectors where inflation was in the single digits at 9.46pc and 1.96pc, respectively.

The PBS press release, while detailing the rise in non-food-related commodities, showed that motor fuel, liquefied hydrocarbons and electricity charges saw massive increases year-on-year, with motor fuel prices rising by at least 95pc.

