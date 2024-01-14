Inflation falls slightly to 9.41% in December

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 02:15 pm

Illustration: Mamunur Rashid
Illustration: Mamunur Rashid

The overall inflation in Bangladesh stood at 9.41% in December, which was 9.49% in November, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data released today.

Last month, the country's headline inflation fell to a seven-month low from October's 9.93%.

The previous low of 9.24% was recorded in April before a surge to 9.94% in May.

According to BBS data, food inflation continued the declining trend in December while non-food inflation rose slightly in the corresponding period. 

Food inflation eased to 9.58% in December from 10.76% in the previous month. Food inflation was 7.91% in December last year.

Meanwhile, Non-food inflation rose slightly to 8.52% in December from 8.16% in November. Non-food inflation was 9.96% in December last year.

Urban and rural inflation

According to BBS data, rural inflation dipped to 9.48% in December, down from 9.62% in November.

This decline extended to food prices, which eased to 9.66% from 10.86% in the previous month. Meanwhile, non-food inflation hiked to 8.41% compared to a stable situation reported in the last two months that hovered around 8%.

Urban inflation remained largely stable at 9.15% in December, compared to November's 9.16%. This easing trend extended to food prices, which softened to 9.46% from 10.58% in the previous month. Non-food inflation saw a slight rise, settling at 8.39% compared to 8.17% in November.

Moreover, the wage rate rose to 7.74% in December from 7.72% in the previous month.
 

