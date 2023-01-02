Indonesia's Dec inflation inches up to 5.51% y/y

Inflation

Reuters
02 January, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 10:52 am

Related News

Indonesia's Dec inflation inches up to 5.51% y/y

Reuters
02 January, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 10:52 am
People walks near the fountain of Indonesia&#039;s central bank, Bank Indonesia, in Jakarta, Indonesia January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fatima El-Kareem
People walks near the fountain of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, in Jakarta, Indonesia January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fatima El-Kareem

Indonesia's inflation rose slightly in December and remained above the central bank's target range for the seventh successive month, official data showed on Monday, as household spending rose during the year-end holidays.

The headline annual inflation rate picked up to 5.51% in December, compared with 5.42% in November and 5.39% expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Bank Indonesia's (BI) inflation target range is 2% to 4%. In its meeting last month, the central bank had predicted December inflation would not exceed 5.4%.

BI raised the key policy rate by a total of 200 basis points in August to December to bring inflation to within its target range this year.

December's prices were propped up by higher prices of fuel, air fares, house rents and foodstuff such as rice and eggs, Statistics Indonesia chief Margo Yuwono told a news conference.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, inched higher to 3.36% from 3.30% a month earlier, while the Reuters poll had expected a rate of 3.39%.

World+Biz / Global Economy

Indonesia / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Arunika: Creating innovative games for creative minds

19m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

We are looking to build a collaborative experience: Global Knowledge Initiative CEO

19m | Panorama
According to a rough estimation, Bangladesh can generate $80 million from handling and exporting e-waste (pictured here are discarded electronics equipment and dismantled items) but the potential remains mostly untapped. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Wasted potential of e-waste

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

2023: A challenging year ahead for an entrepreneur

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

16h | TBS Entertainment
How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

15h | TBS Today
Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

14h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

5
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037
Economy

Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037