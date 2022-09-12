Global reinsurers see inflation, war driving higher rates

Inflation

Reuters
12 September, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 08:04 pm

Related News

Global reinsurers see inflation, war driving higher rates

Reuters
12 September, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 08:04 pm
The bus stop &quot;Schweizer Rueck&quot; (Swiss Re) is seen in front of the headquarters of insurance company Swiss Re in Zurich, Switzerland February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann
The bus stop "Schweizer Rueck" (Swiss Re) is seen in front of the headquarters of insurance company Swiss Re in Zurich, Switzerland February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann

Global geopolitical tensions, high inflation and climate change have heightened demand for risk protection and will lead to increased premiums, top reinsurers said at the industry's annual gathering in Monte Carlo.

Reinsurers insure the insurers and have been pushing up premiums in recent years as they have faced higher losses.

"On top of impacts from Covid-19 and increasing losses from natural catastrophes, the reinsurance industry is now confronted with issues like inflation, risk of recession and geopolitical tensions," Moses Ojeisekhoba, Swiss Re's chief executive officer reinsurance, said in a statement on Monday.

"As we see cost drivers accelerating in this dynamic risk environment, insurance premiums must be carefully calibrated to keep pace," he added.

Reinsurers meet their insurance clients in Monte Carlo to hammer out contracts ahead of the key 1 Jan. reinsurance renewal season.

Rates could rise in the "mid-single digit" percent range, S&P analysts said last week, while a Moody's customer survey showed expectations for double-digit rate rises in US property reinsurance.

Rates could rise by 10% or more in some markets, Munich Re and Hannover Re executives also told media briefings on Sunday and Monday, given the strength of inflation. Swiss Re's Ojeisekhoba told a briefing that rate rises would likely be in a "wide range". 

"It's not an easy time," Hannover Re CEO Jean-Jacques Henchoz said.

"We have a general environment which is very volatile because of the direct and indirect implications of the (Ukraine) war... inflation is the driving topic in many of our discussions here in Monte Carlo."

Hannover Re highlighted the impact of the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation", on the aviation and marine markets.

However, the changing environment also provides some opportunities for insurers and reinsurers.

The Swiss Re Institute expects $33 billion to be generated in commercial premium volumes in the period from 2022 to 2026 - around 3.3% of 2021 global commercial premium - as companies relocate their supply chains closer to their home countries.

Swiss Re also plans to further grow its natural catastrophe portfolio. This market will grow to $48 billion from $35 billion in the next four years, Swiss Re forecast earlier this year.

World+Biz / Global Economy

Global reinsurers / inflation / inflation data 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

9h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

11h | Panorama
The cloud seeding method has little chance of helping during a drought emergency — mainly because you need storm clouds for successful seeding, and droughts by nature offer few of them. PHOTO: REUTERS

Yes, we can make it rain. But it will not solve drought

8h | Panorama
Caption: A well-connected and efficient port system with enhanced logistical capabilities can also serve as a catalyst for regional economic development. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Developing a port-led integrated logistics network to boost Bangladesh’s economic growth

9h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine has retaken 2,000 sq km land: Zelenskyy

Ukraine has retaken 2,000 sq km land: Zelenskyy

14m | Videos
How much property is King Charles III going to get?

How much property is King Charles III going to get?

49m | Videos
Even inflation did not affect the shataranji business

Even inflation did not affect the shataranji business

3h | Videos
Vehicles continue emitting black fume

Vehicles continue emitting black fume

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’