Bangladesh struggles with persistent inflation despite global success stories: PRI vice chairman

Sadiq Ahmed, vice chairman of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, said many countries have successfully curbed inflation by implementing demand-reduction policies, such as increasing interest rates. However, in Bangladesh, inflation persists due to the lack of sufficient demand management policies, he said.

The policy analyst made the observation at a discussion on the proposed budget for FY24 organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies at its office on Monday.

To support his claim, he mentioned that Thailand experienced a significant decrease in inflation, with the rate dropping from 7.7% in June 2022 to 2.2%, a decrease of 65%. Similarly, the United States witnessed a decline in inflation from 9.1% in June 2022 to 4.9% in April of the current year.

Sadiq's analysis also demonstrated that inflation has decreased in Europe, India, and Vietnam.

But in Bangladesh, inflation reached an 11-year high at 9.94% in May.