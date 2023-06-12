Bangladesh struggles with persistent inflation despite global success stories: PRI vice chairman

Inflation

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 02:56 pm

Related News

Bangladesh struggles with persistent inflation despite global success stories: PRI vice chairman

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 02:56 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Sadiq Ahmed, vice chairman of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, said many countries have successfully curbed inflation by implementing demand-reduction policies, such as increasing interest rates. However, in Bangladesh, inflation persists due to the lack of sufficient demand management policies, he said.

The policy analyst made the observation at a discussion on the proposed budget for FY24 organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies at its office on Monday.

To support his claim, he mentioned that Thailand experienced a significant decrease in inflation, with the rate dropping from 7.7% in June 2022 to 2.2%, a decrease of 65%. Similarly, the United States witnessed a decline in inflation from 9.1% in June 2022 to 4.9% in April of the current year.

Sadiq's analysis also demonstrated that inflation has decreased in Europe, India, and Vietnam.

But in Bangladesh, inflation reached an 11-year high at 9.94% in May.

Economy / Top News

inflation / Inflation in Bangladesh / Bangladesh Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

6h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

8h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

4h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

2d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA