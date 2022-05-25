Bangladesh Bank to sit with ABB, BAFEDA Thursday

The Bangladesh Bank will hold meeting with the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) on Thursday to discuss the volatile foreign exchange market.

The meeting is likely to be held at 3pm Thursday.

Earlier, BAFEDA submitted a six-point proposal to the central bank for stabilising the country's forex market.

The apex body of foreign exchange dealers' banks recommended increasing cash incentives against wage earners' remittance to 5% from the existing 2.5%, proposed a periodic review of the inter-bank exchange rates, and requested necessary adjustments based on market dynamics.

The inter-bank exchange rate stood at Tk87.90 per USD on Wednesday, up from Tk87.50 on Sunday.

