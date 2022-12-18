Argentina's world cup yet again overlaps with high inflation

Inflation

TBS Report
18 December, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 11:24 am

Related News

Argentina's world cup yet again overlaps with high inflation

TBS Report
18 December, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 11:24 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Skyrocketing inflation is one harsh reality that remained constant with Argentina that the current team and the victorious squads of 1978 and 1986 had to endure along with their countrymen.

As the Argentina team prepares for Sunday's World Cup final, annual inflation in the country is projected to reach 99% this month and economists expect it to top three figures soon, Bloomberg reported.

When Diego Maradona led the albiceleste to the 1986 title, inflation averaged 116% that year. In 1978, when Argentina won the tournament it hosted, the rate was 176%, according to central bank data and surveys. 

Lionel Messi, born a year after the 1986 title and regarded by the fans as the heir to Maradona's legendary status, will make his last World Cup appearance against France. Inspired by their talisman, the team's run to the final match — from avoiding early elimination to posting five straight wins — has elated a nation once again enduring hard economic times. 

However, this constant economic feature of the country is not an indicator of the country's World Cup success. The team lost the 1990 final with hyperinflation of around 2,000% at the time. When it lost the 2014 final, the official rate was only 22% but the suspicion was that the government manipulated the data. 

Messi and Argentina face off against Kylian Mbappé and France at the Lusail stadium in Qatar on Sunday 9am Bangladesh time.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Argentina / Argentina economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the wedding season is dawning on us, the demand for both rented and pre-owned items is surging. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/Filmism

Why not rent your wedding attire?

2h | Mode
TBS Illustration

Tips to prevent excessive skin drying in winter

50m | Mode
There are four or five such sculpture shops in Savar that do commissioned work and take orders to make animal statues and sculptures. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When art is not art anymore

4h | Panorama
Ashy Drongo takes nectar. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ashy Drongo: 'Never.. it asked a crumb of me.'

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A meal for a good deed

A meal for a good deed

1h | TBS Stories
FIFA World Cup Final Tactical Preview

FIFA World Cup Final Tactical Preview

1h | TBS SPORTS
Why the third-place decider is played?

Why the third-place decider is played?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Exclusive exhibition of Zainul Abedin at Gallery Chitrak

Exclusive exhibition of Zainul Abedin at Gallery Chitrak

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

6
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr