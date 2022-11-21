Zelenskyy promises victory over Russia on protest anniversary

Europe

Reuters
21 November, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 05:23 pm

Related News

Zelenskyy promises victory over Russia on protest anniversary

Reuters
21 November, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 05:23 pm
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska attend a commemoration ceremony at a monument to the so-called &quot;Heavenly Hundred&quot; for the people killed during the Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass demonstrations in 2014, to mark the ninth anniversary of the start of the uprising, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 21, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska attend a commemoration ceremony at a monument to the so-called "Heavenly Hundred" for the people killed during the Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass demonstrations in 2014, to mark the ninth anniversary of the start of the uprising, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 21, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked Ukraine's annual Day of Dignity and Freedom on Monday by celebrating the sacrifices made by Ukrainian people since Russia's invasion and saying his country would endure and prevail.

In a video address to the nation, Zelenskyy hailed the contributions made by Ukrainians – from soldiers, firefighters and medics to teachers giving online lessons, villagers cooking for the military, tailors sewing uniforms and farmers ploughing their fields despite the risk.

He hailed their defiance despite frequent missile strikes, widescale destruction, shortages and rolling blackouts as winter sets in, almost exactly nine months since Russia's invasion.

"We can be left without money. Without gasoline. Without hot water. Without light. But not without freedom," Zelenskyy said in an address that he delivered standing in an ornate room in the presidential palace in the capital Kyiv.

The Day of Dignity and Freedom marks the pro-European Union protests of 2013/2014 that became known as the Maidan Revolution of Revolution of Dignity, and the 2004 Orange Revolution. In both revolutions, Ukraine's leadership was overthrown.

Highlighting Ukrainians' defiance, Zelenskyy's video included extracts of the address gave on the anniversary a year ago when he wore a suit and tie. This year he wore the khaki T-shirt that has become his trademark during the war.

"What has changed since then (a year ago)? A lot. Craters appeared on our land. There are roadblocks and anti-tank hedgehogs in our cities and villages. It may be dark on our streets. It may be cold in our homes," Zelenskyy said.

"There are many changes, but they have not changed the most important thing. Because the most important thing is not outside, but inside. And it remains unchanged. And that's why we will hold out. We will endure."

He said that in the future Ukrainians would gather on Kyiv's Independence Square, which was central to the events of 2013/14 and 2004, "where we will celebrate the Victory Day of Ukraine. In a peaceful Kyiv, in a peaceful Ukraine."

World+Biz

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Zobair Hasan. Illustration: TBS

Amending tobacco control law: We must stick to banning loose sale of tobacco products

37m | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

7h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

20h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

21h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'