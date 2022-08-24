Zelensky says Ukraine was 'reborn' when Russia invaded

Europe

Reuters
24 August, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 02:24 pm

Related News

Zelensky says Ukraine was 'reborn' when Russia invaded

"A new nation appeared in the world on Feb 24 at 4 in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget," he said

Reuters
24 August, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 02:24 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news conference, as Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Janis Laizans
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news conference, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Janis Laizans

President Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainians on Wednesday in an emotional speech to mark 31 years of independence that Ukraine was reborn when Russia invaded on Feb 24 and would recapture annexed Crimea and occupied areas in the east.

In the recorded speech aired on the six-month anniversary of Russia's Feb 24 invasion, Zelensky said that Ukraine no longer saw the war ending when there was peace, but when Kyiv was actually victorious.

"A new nation appeared in the world on Feb 24 at 4 in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget," he said.

The 44-year-old wartime leader delivered the speech in his trademark combat fatigues in front of Kyiv's central monument to independence from the Russia-controlled Soviet Union.

"What for us is the end of the war? We used to say: peace. Now we say: victory," he said.

The streets of central Kyiv were unusually empty on Wednesday morning following days of dire warnings of the possibility that Russia could launch fresh missile attacks on major cities.

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine crisis / President Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

7h | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

1d | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

1d | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Bangladeshi freestyle footballer Mahmudul and his Guinness exploits

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Where does India-Pakistan stand after 75 years of partition

5h | Videos
Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

19h | Videos
Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally