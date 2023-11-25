Zelensky says impossible to forgive 'genocide' of Stalin-era famine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a working session of G7 leaders via video link, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 27, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky said Saturday it was "impossible" to forgive the "crimes of genocide" during a famine that took place under the rule of Soviet dictactor Joseph Stalin.

"It is impossible to forget, understand and especially forgive the horrific crimes of genocide that the Ukrainian people experienced in the 20th century," Zelensky said as he marked another annual Remembrance Day of the starvation, amid Russia's ongoing invasion of his country.