Zelensky says impossible to forgive 'genocide' of Stalin-era famine

Europe

BSS/AFP
25 November, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 03:26 pm

Related News

Zelensky says impossible to forgive 'genocide' of Stalin-era famine

BSS/AFP
25 November, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 03:26 pm
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a working session of G7 leaders via video link, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 27, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a working session of G7 leaders via video link, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 27, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky said Saturday it was "impossible" to forgive the "crimes of genocide" during a famine that took place under the rule of Soviet dictactor Joseph Stalin.

"It is impossible to forget, understand and especially forgive the horrific crimes of genocide that the Ukrainian people experienced in the 20th century," Zelensky said as he marked another annual Remembrance Day of the starvation, amid Russia's ongoing invasion of his country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

World+Biz

Volodymyr Zelenskiy / Famine / Russia / genocide / Stalin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

3h | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

1d | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Can badly shaped teeth affect your career?

Can badly shaped teeth affect your career?

36m | TBS Health
Meat prices drop 70% in Australia

Meat prices drop 70% in Australia

1h | TBS Economy
Which sectors may help rebound the market

Which sectors may help rebound the market

2h | TBS Markets
UK worried about pre-election budget

UK worried about pre-election budget

2h | TBS Economy