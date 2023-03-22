Zelensky says held 'productive' talks with Japan PM

Europe

AP/UNB
22 March, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 09:49 am

Related News

Zelensky says held 'productive' talks with Japan PM

"Our talks with Mr Kishida were quite productive," Zelensky said in his evening address

AP/UNB
22 March, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 09:49 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said he had held "productive talks" with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on his visit to Kyiv.

"Our talks with Mr. Kishida were quite productive," Zelensky said in his evening address.

"I also heard a very concrete willingness of Japan to work together with us to even more actively mobilise the world for international order, to protect against aggression, to protect against Russian terror," he said.

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Manisha Das Chaity. Illustration: TBS

Eyes on the bigger picture

1h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Workplace friendships are worth the awkwardness

52m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Is it possible to artificially narrow the Jamuna River?

1h | Panorama
The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

12h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

15h | TBS SPORTS
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

15h | TBS World
The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

18h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

3
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

5
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar