Zelenskiy to visit Poland on 5 April

Europe

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 12:35 pm

Related News

Zelenskiy to visit Poland on 5 April

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 12:35 pm
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy waits for European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine March 4, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy waits for European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine March 4, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to visit Poland on April 5, the Polish president's foreign affairs adviser Marcin Przydacz said on Monday.

"The visit will take place at the invitation of President (Andrzej) Duda. There will be long, broad talks, not only about the security situation, but also about economic and political support", Przydacz told private radio RMF. "It will be an official visit."

He added Zelenskiy would meet Poles and Ukrainians who have taken refuge in Poland on Wednesday at Warsaw's Castle square.

Zelenskiy last met his Polish counterpart in December 2022 during his trip home from the United States.

Poland is Ukraine's neighbour and the two countries have deep historical ties. Many Ukrainians fled their country after Russia's invasion last year, with a large number seeking safety in Poland.

World+Biz

Ukraine crisis / Poland / Zelenskiy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The NLD won Myanmar&#039;s 2020 election, but in February 2021, the army seized power. Photo: AFP

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

2h | Thoughts
Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

5h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

5h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

2h | TBS Career
Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

2h | TBS SPORTS
Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

2h | TBS Entertainment
Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

21h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties