Zelenskiy says US preparing aid package to finance production of Ukrainian drones

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday the United States was preparing an aid package worth $800 million to finance production of Ukrainian drones.

Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address, said the package was in addition to a $400 million package for new arms announced during US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit to Kyiv.

"A separate package is also being prepared -- $800 million in funding for the production of Ukrainian drones," Zelenskiy said.

"Ukraine is grateful for this. We need to ensure that, whatever the political threats in the world, Ukraine can consistently defend its sovereignty and independence."

Since Russia launched its full-fledged invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has focused efforts on boosting domestic weapons production, particularly drones.

Zelenskiy told a meeting with foreign arms manufacturers this month that Ukraine could produce four million drones annually and was quickly ramping up its production of other weapons.

He said Ukraine had already contracted to produce 1.5 million drones this year.