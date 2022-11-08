Zelenskiy says Ukraine, Israel could both be strengthened

08 November, 2022, 09:50 am
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (not seen), as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (not seen), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a pitch for closer security ties with Israel on Monday, saying both countries faced similar threats.

"I think it is clear to everyone what Ukraine emphasizes and the security emphasis of Israel," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after a conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu, the winner in last week's Israeli election.

"I believe we can significantly strengthen our states, especially since the threats we have are related."

Zelenskiy has called on Israel for weeks to provide arms, particularly air defence systems, for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

