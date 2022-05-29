Zelenskiy says Russia officials are powerless

Europe

Reuters
29 May, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 08:39 am

Related News

Zelenskiy says Russia officials are powerless

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other after peace talks stalled, with the last known face-to-face negotiations on 29 March

Reuters
29 May, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 08:39 am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news conference, as Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Janis Laizans
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news conference, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Janis Laizans

Ukrainian presidential adviser and peace talks negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Saturday that any agreement with Russia could not be trusted, adding the only way to stop Moscow's invasion was by force.

"Any agreement with Russia isn't worth a broken penny," Podolyak wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Is it possible to negotiate with a country that always lies cynically and propagandistically?"

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other after peace talks stalled, with the last known face-to-face negotiations on March 29. The Kremlin said earlier this month Ukraine was showing no willingness to continue peace talks, while officials in Kyiv blamed Russia for the lack of progress.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the only person worth talking to was Russian President Vladimir Putin, since he made all the decisions.

"It doesn't matter what their foreign minister says. It doesn't matter that he sends some negotiating group to us ... all these people are nobodies, unfortunately," he told Dutch television in an interview filmed on Friday.

Putin says Russian forces are on a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine and rid it of radical anti-Russian nationalists. Ukraine and its allies call that a false pretext.

"Russia has proved that it is a barbarian country that threatens world security," Podolyak said. "A barbarian can only be stopped by force."

World+Biz

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

37m | Mode
CholPori is planning to roll out their platform in schools so teachers can utilise their tools for the classroom. Photo: Courtesy

CholPori: Where learning is practical, fun and inclusive

17m | Panorama
Rebecca Ivey. Illustration: TBS

How China’s efforts are advancing global development

1h | Thoughts
Women voluntarily joined the peaceful procession and protested by wearing clothing of their own choice. Photo: Trishia Nashtaran

The unhealthy obsession with what women wear

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Tips to help you become a successful lawyer

1h | Videos
People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Harassment over 'indecent clothing': Women gather at Narsingdi railway station to protest, show solidarity

1h | Videos
Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh