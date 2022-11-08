Zelenskiy not ruling out taking over more companies for war effort

Reuters
08 November, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 10:11 am

Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen during a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 4, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen during a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 4, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had not ruled out adding to the list of large companies that could be taken over as part of Ukraine's war effort.

"I do not rule out further similar decisions," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, hours after the government announced it had taken control over stakes in five large firms.

Zelenskiy said some of the five companies had not even been operating.

"Now they will all be working. For defence. For repair and renewal of equipment, for ensuring defence needs, working on renewing our infrastructure," Zelenskiy said.

