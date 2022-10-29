Zelenskiy expresses doubt that Russian mobilisation is really over

Reuters
29 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 10:48 am

Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, during marking the Defender of Ukraine Day in Kyiv, Ukraine October 14, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during marking the Defender of Ukraine Day in Kyiv, Ukraine October 14, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday expressed doubt over Russia's declaration that its partial mobilisation was over, saying the poor performance of pro-Moscow forces meant more men could be needed.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said the call-up of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine was complete.

"We have reports the enemy has completed its mobilisation, as if there is no longer a need to send new waves of Russian citizens to the front. We feel very differently on the front lines," Zelenskiy said in a video address.

"Even though Russia is trying to increase the pressure on our positions by using conscripts, they are so poorly prepared and equipped, so brutally used by their command, that it allows us to presume that very soon Russia may need a new wave of people to send to the war."

