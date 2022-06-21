Youths sue European governments over fossil fuel energy pact

Europe

Reuters
21 June, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 02:59 pm

Related News

Youths sue European governments over fossil fuel energy pact

Reuters
21 June, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 02:59 pm
FILE PHOTO: A Stop sign stands in front of the Neurath lignite power plant of German utility RWE, west of Cologne, Germany, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A Stop sign stands in front of the Neurath lignite power plant of German utility RWE, west of Cologne, Germany, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

Five young people will on Tuesday file a lawsuit against 12 European governments over an international pact that allows fossil fuel investors to sue countries for taking action to tackle climate change.

Originally drawn up to support energy sector investments in former members of the Soviet Union, the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) allows investors to sue countries over policies that damage their investments, and has been branded an obstacle to climate action by campaigners.

The plaintiffs represent countries hit by recent climate change-related disasters including Germany and Belgium, which last year suffered devastating floods after heavy rain that scientists said was made more likely by climate change.

Their suit will ask the European Court of Human Rights to protect their rights by ordering governments to remove impediments to fighting climate change created by the ECT.

The case targets Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and Britain, all of which are ECT signatories.

"Governments are still putting profits of the fossil fuel industry over human rights. But climate change is escalating and demanding more and more lives every day," 17-year-old student Julia, one of the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

The more than 50 signatories to the ECT are currently negotiating reforms to it, but countries including Spain and France have raised the possibility of EU countries leaving the accord amid a lack of progress in the talks.

Criticism of the treaty has intensified amid lawsuits from companies seeking compensation for fossil fuel assets. RWE last year used it to seek compensation from the Dutch government over its plan to phase out coal-fuelled power by 2030, which would affect the German utility's Eemshaven power plant.

World+Biz

Europe / fossil fuel / climate change / Climate crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4h | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

5h | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

4h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

3h | Videos
Relation between per capita income and living standard

Relation between per capita income and living standard

3h | Videos
LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

4h | Videos
Who is responsible for the flood?

Who is responsible for the flood?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply