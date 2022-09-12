World leaders to come to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth as the hearse arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, September 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignatories will attend.

The following have said they will come to London.

- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States

- Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

- Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

- Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

- Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President

- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

- Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President

- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

- King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

- Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

- Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

- Charles Michel, President of the European Council

- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

- King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

- Egils Levits, President of Latvia

- Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

- Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister

- Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

- Katalin Novak, Hungarian President