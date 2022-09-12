World leaders to come to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Europe

Reuters
12 September, 2022, 10:30 pm
12 September, 2022, 10:30 pm

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth as the hearse arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, September 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth as the hearse arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, September 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignatories will attend.

The following have said they will come to London.

- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States

- Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

- Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

- Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

- Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President

- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

- Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President

- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

- King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

- Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

- Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

- Charles Michel, President of the European Council

- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

- King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

- Egils Levits, President of Latvia

- Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

- Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister

- Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

- Katalin Novak, Hungarian President

