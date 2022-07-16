Wildfires rage in France and Spain as heatwaves sweep Europe

Europe

Reuters
16 July, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 07:04 pm

Related News

Wildfires rage in France and Spain as heatwaves sweep Europe

Reuters
16 July, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 07:04 pm
A view of trees burning amid a wildfire near Landiras, France, July 13, 2022 in this picture obtained from the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33). SDIS 33/Handout via REUTERS
A view of trees burning amid a wildfire near Landiras, France, July 13, 2022 in this picture obtained from the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33). SDIS 33/Handout via REUTERS

Summary

  • Wildfires rage in southwestern France, Spain
  • Health officials report hundreds of heat-related deaths
  • UK emergency committee to meet after weather warning

Wildfires raged in southwestern France and Spain on Saturday, forcing thousands of people to be evacuated from their homes as blistering summer temperatures put authorities on alert in parts of Europe.

More than 12,200 people had been evacuated from France's Gironde region by Saturday morning as more than 1,000 firefighters battled to bring the flames under control, regional authorities said in a statement.

"We have a fire that will continue to spread as long as it is not stabilised," Vincent Ferrier, deputy prefect for Langon in Gironde, told a news conference.

Wildfires have torn through France in recent weeks, as well as in other European countries including Portugal and Spain, and nearly 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres) of land was on fire in the Gironde region on Saturday, up from 7,300 hectares on Friday.

In neighbouring Spain, firefighters were battling a series of blazes on Saturday after days of unusually high temperatures which reached up to 45.7 degrees Celsius (114 Fahrenheit).

The nearly week-long heatwave has caused 360 heat-related deaths, according to figures from the Carlos III Health Institute.

More than 3,000 people have now been evacuated from homes due to a large wildfire near Mijas, a town in the province of Malaga that is popular with northern European tourists, the region's emergency services said in a tweet early on Saturday.

Many were taken to shelter in a provincial sports centre.

"The police drove up and down the road with their sirens on and everyone was told to leave. Just leave. No instructions where to go," said British pensioner John Pretty, 83.

"It's frightening ... because you don't know what's happening," said Belgian resident Jean-Marie Vandelanotte, 68.

Elsewhere in Spain, fires burned in parts of the Extremadura region, close to the Portuguese border, where members of Spain's Military Emergency Unit were deployed to help tackle the flames, and in the central Castille and Leon region.

There was some respite for firefighters in Portugal, where temperatures dropped across most of the country on Saturday after reaching about 40 C (104 F) in recent days.

"We have had big fires and we don't want them to be reactivated again ... We will keep extreme vigilance this weekend," Emergency and Civil Protection Authority Commander Andre Fernandes told reporters.

A total of 39,550 hectares (98,000 acres) was ravaged by wildfires from the start of the year until mid-June, more than triple the area razed by fires in the same period last year, data from the Institute for the Conservation of Nature and Forests showed.

An area equivalent to almost two-thirds of that has burned during fires in the last week.

Portugal's Health Ministry said 238 people had died as a result of the heatwave between 7  and 13 July , most of them elderly people with underlying conditions.

In Britain, the national weather forecaster has issued its first red "extreme heat" warning for parts of England on Monday and Tuesday.

With possibly record-breaking temperatures expected, the government's emergency response committee was due to meet later on Saturday.

The highest recorded temperature in Britain was 38.7 C (101.7 F), recorded in Cambridge on 25 July, 2019.

World+Biz

wildfire / France wildfire / Wildfire impact / Heatwave / Europe heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

8h | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

9h | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

10h | Wheels
History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

9h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

8h | Videos
Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sale of Mymensingh’s ‘Monda’ on the rise

8h | Videos
46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

4
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur