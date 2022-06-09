Wildfire in southern Spain forces town evacuation; three hurt

Europe

Reuters
09 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 02:11 pm

Related News

Wildfire in southern Spain forces town evacuation; three hurt

As many as 200 firemen from the department together with 100 military personnel and 50 firefighters from other Costa del Sol towns are battling the fire

Reuters
09 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 02:11 pm
A helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire on Sierra Bermeja mountain, in Genalguacil, near Estepona, Spain, September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire on Sierra Bermeja mountain, in Genalguacil, near Estepona, Spain, September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A wildfire in mountains in southern Spain has forced evacuation of 2,000 people from the centre of the town of Benahavis and injured three firefighters, authorities said.

The blaze started on Wednesday afternoon on the slopes of Pujerra mountain in the Sierra Bermeja, above the Costa del Sol, a magnet for British tourists on the Andalusia coast, Andalusia's Wildfire Department (INFOCA) said on Twitter.

Hot summer weather and adverse winds are stoking the blaze, it said in a post late on Wednesday.

Emergency services set up tents in the town of 7,000, but most of the evacuees found shelter with relatives or at hotels.

As many as 200 firemen from the department together with 100 military personnel and 50 firefighters from other Costa del Sol towns are battling the fire.

Spotter aircraft were over the area early on Thursday.

"Sadly, we have to report that three firefighters from INFOCA suffered burns of different kinds and one of them has 25% of his body burned and was evacuated to Malaga hospital," Andalusia's regional president Juanma Moreno told reporters.

Another wildfire ravaged that same mountain range in September, reducing at least 7,780 hectares (30 square miles) of woods and bushes to ashes in days. About 1,000 firefighters backed by some 50 aircraft worked to put out that blaze.

World+Biz

Spain / wildfire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Enforced disappearance, a Pakistani court ruling and us 

5h | Panorama
Photo caption: Banga Bazar interpreters assist foreign buyers who visit the market and help them bargain with shop owners. TBS illustration 

The Banga Bazar interpreters who speak half a dozen languages 

7h | Panorama
A member of the team double Expresso Shot explains to a stall visitor their project. Photo: Courtesy

From improving vaccination to identifying refugees, Bangladeshi youth come up with innovative use of blockchain

5h | Pursuit
Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rules for achieving success at work

Rules for achieving success at work

6h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

7h | Videos
Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

19h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble