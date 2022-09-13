Why Britons are buying white lilies ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Depiction of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen on a building, following Queen's passing, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Flower sales are set to blossom ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next week, as Britons rush to pay respects Britain's longest serving monarch.

Thousands of people have already left cards, flowers and toys outside Buckingham Palace and other royal residences to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday.

Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held on 19 September as many world leaders are expected to flock to London for the first state funeral after UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

"It's a lot busier than normal following the passing of the queen," flower seller Albert Deane told AFP.

"People are buying a lot of roses and chrysanthemums... that last well outside," another flower seller said.

Demand for white lilies rise

Demand was "significantly high" for the monarch's favourite flowers- white lilies, according to the British Florist Association.

Florists predicted that the demand for flowers in the run-up to the Queen's funeral could exceed that seen after the death of Princess Diana in 1997, AFP reported. Almost 60 million bouquets were left at Buckingham and Kensington palaces after Diana's death.