Why Britons are buying white lilies ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Europe

Hindustan Times
13 September, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 04:42 pm

Related News

Why Britons are buying white lilies ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Hindustan Times
13 September, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 04:42 pm
Depiction of Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth is seen on a building, following Queen&#039;s passing, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Depiction of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen on a building, following Queen's passing, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Flower sales are set to blossom ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next week, as Britons rush to pay respects Britain's longest serving monarch.

Thousands of people have already left cards, flowers and toys outside Buckingham Palace and other royal residences to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday.

Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held on 19 September as many world leaders are expected to flock to London for the first state funeral after UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

"It's a lot busier than normal following the passing of the queen," flower seller Albert Deane told AFP.

"People are buying a lot of roses and chrysanthemums... that last well outside," another flower seller said.

Demand for white lilies rise

Demand was "significantly high" for the monarch's favourite flowers- white lilies, according to the British Florist Association.

Florists predicted that the demand for flowers in the run-up to the Queen's funeral could exceed that seen after the death of Princess Diana in 1997, AFP reported. Almost 60 million bouquets were left at Buckingham and Kensington palaces after Diana's death.

Top News / World+Biz

Queen Elizabeth's funeral / White lilies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

1h | Mode
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

7h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

8h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

2h | Videos
Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

6h | Videos
How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

8h | Videos
Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’