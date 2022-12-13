WHO, ECDC urge caution against severe strep A infections in Europe

Europe

Reuters
13 December, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 08:45 am

Related News

WHO, ECDC urge caution against severe strep A infections in Europe

Reuters
13 December, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 08:45 am
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Europe should be vigilant against severe infections caused by a bacteria called group A Streptococcus in children below 10 years, the World Health Organization (WHO) and European Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (ECDC) said on Monday.

European countries need to raise awareness about these infections, which have been on the rise this year particularly since September, at a time of rising respiratory illnesses such as RSV and seasonal influenza, a joint statement from the agencies said.

The bacteria, which generally causes mild illness like sore throat, headache and fever can also lead to a severe, life-threatening infection known as invasive Group A streptococcal disease (iGAS).

Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was looking at a possible spike in iGAS infections among children in the country.

Several deaths associated with iGAS disease in children aged under 10 have also been reported in some of the European countries during the period, according to the statement from WHO and ECDC.

World+Biz

WHO / ECDC / Strep A

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

1h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

2h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

2h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

1h | TBS Stories
New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

14h | TBS SPORTS
Deepika as Lady Singham

Deepika as Lady Singham

15h | TBS Entertainment
Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

16h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis