Western countries, India express solidarity with Israel

Most Western countries, along with India, expressed solidarity with Israel following the biggest attack on the country by Palestinian group Hamas on Saturday.

In a reaction, French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the terrorist attacks against Israel.

"I express my full solidarity with the victims, and their families and those close to them," Macron wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country stood "in solidarity with Israel" after attacks launched by Gaza fighters earlier in the day.

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel," Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin says the United States will work to ensure that Israel "has what it needs to defend itself".

"Over the coming days the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism," Austin said in a statement.

Russia also expressed serious concern over conflict.

"We call on the Palestinian and Israeli sides to implement an immediate ceasefire, renounce violence, exercise the necessary restraint and establish, with the assistance of the international community, a negotiation process aimed at establishing a comprehensive, lasting and long-awaited peace in the Middle East,", Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

Russia is in contact with Israel, the Palestinians and Arab countries in connection with the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

"It goes without saying that we always call for restraint," he said.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also strongly condemned the Hamas attack against Israel.

"Violence and rockets against innocent civilians must stop now. We stand in full solidarity with Israel and its right under international law to defend itself against terror," Baerbock said on X.

Foreign Minister of UK's James Cleverly, in a social media post, said, "The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel's right to defend itself."

Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the European Commission, on X, wrote, "I unequivocally condemn the attack carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israel. It is terrorism in its most despicable form. Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks."

Meanwhile, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, on X, said, "We follow with anguish the news coming from #Israel. We unequivocally condemn the attacks by Hamas. This horrific violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence solve nothing."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, "Just spoke with Prime Minister @netanyahu about the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel. I told him that the Netherlands unequivocally condemns this terrorist violence and fully supports Israel's right to defend itself."

Ukraine also strongly condemned the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket attacks against the civilian population in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv," its foreign ministry said on X.

"We express our support for Israel in its right to defend itself and its people."

"I strongly condemn Hamas' ongoing attacks on Israel. This baseless aggression and acts of violence, especially against civilians, are unacceptable. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by these terrible events," Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau wrote on X.

Czech President Petr Ravel also condemned the attack.

"The rocket attacks and the infiltration of Hamas commandos into Israel will block any efforts for a peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict for a long time."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed a trip to the Czech Republic, a long-time Israel ally, following the hostilities, a statement from the Czech presidential office said.

The attack was also condemned by Belgium and Greece.