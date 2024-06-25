Western arms reach Ukraine front lines, relieving some pressure

Europe

Reuters
25 June, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 01:30 pm

Related News

Western arms reach Ukraine front lines, relieving some pressure

Demand for artillery rounds has soared since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, with Kyiv's Western allies running down their own stockpiles as they rushed shells to Ukraine where thousands of rounds are needed every day

Reuters
25 June, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 01:30 pm
Ukrainian serviceman of the 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, Oleh, 49 years old, prepares a shell for an M109L self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Russian troops near a front line, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, at an undisclosed location in Donetsk region, Ukraine June 23, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Alina Smutko/File Photo
Ukrainian serviceman of the 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, Oleh, 49 years old, prepares a shell for an M109L self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Russian troops near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an undisclosed location in Donetsk region, Ukraine June 23, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Alina Smutko/File Photo

Western supplies of artillery shells, slowed by months of political wrangling in Washington before finally being released, have started to reach Ukrainian units on the front lines, relieving pressure on forces outnumbered by the Russians.

When Reuters reporters visited one artillery unit in Donetsk region, the focus of Russian troops' slow advance along the 1,000-km (600-mile) front, it fired its M-109 self-propelled howitzer as needed.

In the past, soldiers said they had been forced to limit their use of 155 mm rounds against the enemy, compromising their ability to support infantry further forward.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"There was 'shell hunger'. Ammunition was rationed quite severely. It had an impact on infantry. They (the Russians) crept from all sides, it hurt the infantry men," said unit commander Vasyl, 46, declining to give his full name.

"Now, there is no more 'shell hunger' and we work well."

Demand for artillery rounds has soared since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, with Kyiv's Western allies running down their own stockpiles as they rushed shells to Ukraine where thousands of rounds are needed every day.

Now a fresh influx has begun arriving at units like Vasyl's after the US Congress ended months of delays and approved a $61 billion aid package.

But for Oleh, 39, a gunner in the same unit, the problem is not only ammunition. Ukraine has just launched a major mobilisation drive that it hopes will replenish its exhausted and depleted forces in the coming months. Some say it has taken too long.

"There are very few of us. There aren't enough people," he said. "We do not even have half of the people we should have."

Vasyl is more sanguine as he prepares the howitzer for further action.

Convinced that Ukraine will prevail over the Russian invaders, he is dismissive of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's recent diplomatic forays and pledges of cooperation with China and North Korea.

"All these talks with Korea and China, they will not help them. We will win, we shall overcome," he said. "It is our spirit, it is our Ukraine, we are defending it. We shall overcome, at any price but we will win."

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine aid / Russia-Ukraine war / weapons shipment / United States (US)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

24m | Features
Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

3h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

24m | Videos

Hakimpuri Zorda owner Kaus Mia passed away

1h | Videos
The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

3h | Videos
Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

5h | Videos