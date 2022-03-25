West assails Russian 'barbarism' as Ukrainians shelter from bombardment

Europe

Reuters
25 March, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 11:09 am

Related News

West assails Russian 'barbarism' as Ukrainians shelter from bombardment

At an unprecedented triple summit in Brussels, transatlantic alliance NATO, G7 rich nations and European leaders addressed the continent's worst conflict since the 1990s Balkans wars

Reuters
25 March, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 11:09 am
Picture: BSS/AFP
Picture: BSS/AFP

Western leaders piled on military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine on Thursday and denounced Moscow's invasion of its neighbour as "barbarism" as thousands in besieged cities sheltered underground from Russian bombardment.

At an unprecedented triple summit in Brussels, transatlantic alliance NATO, G7 rich nations and European leaders addressed the continent's worst conflict since the 1990s Balkans wars.

NATO announced plans for new combat units in four eastern European countries near Ukraine, while the United States and Britain increased aid and expanded sanctions to new targets, including a woman who London said was the stepdaughter of Russia's foreign minister.

"The single most important thing is for us to stay unified and the world continue to focus on what a brute this guy is and all the innocent people's lives that are being lost and ruined," Biden told reporters in Brussels, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Putin has already crossed the red line into barbarism," added British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The European Union was set to unveil steps to wean itself off Russian energy, something likely to drive up fuel costs even further around the continent. Moscow supplies 40% of the EU's collective gas needs and more than a quarter of its oil imports.

The measures stopped short of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's calls for a full boycott of Russian energy and a no-fly zone over Ukraine where Moscow's bombs are wreaking havoc.

Responding to Thursday's show of unity in Brussels, Moscow said the West had itself to blame for the war by arming the "Kyiv regime".

The Russian invasion unleashed on Feb. 24. has killed thousands of people, sent 3.6 million abroad, smashed cities and driven more than half of Ukraine's children from their homes, according to the United Nations.

'TURNED TO DUST'

"A beautiful Mariupol used to be and suddenly it was turned into dust," lamented 83-year-old Raisa Kairat in the besieged southern port that has become a wasteland.

In Mariupol, which lies between Russian-annexed Crimea and eastern areas held by Russian-backed separatists, thousands are in basements with scant water, food, medicine or power, seeking shelter from heavy Russian bombardment.

In one part captured by Russian troops, a patch of grass between blasted buildings has become a makeshift graveyard. Freshly dug mounds are marked with plastic flowers and crosses made from broken window frames.

"It could have been me," sobbed Viktoria as she buried her 73-year-old stepfather Leonid, killed when the car ferrying him to hospital was blown up.

In a month of fighting, Ukraine has fended off what many analysts had anticipated would be a quick Russian victory.

So far, Moscow has failed to capture any major city. Despite relentless shelling by Russia, its armoured columns have barely moved in weeks, stalled near the capital Kyiv and besieging cities in the east.

They have taken heavy casualties and are low on supplies, and US officials told Reuters that Russia is suffering high failure rates for some of its precision-guided missiles.

Ukraine says it is now shifting to the offensive and has pushed back Russian forces, including north of Kyiv. Its armed forces said they repulsed five Russian attacks in the country's east on Thursday, killing up to 130 soldiers. Reuters was unable to verify this.

Ukraine also said its forces had destroyed the Russian landing ship the "Orsk" at the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk.

Video footage, which Reuters confirmed was from Berdyansk, showed smoke rising from a blaze at a dock and the flash of an explosion. Russian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Kremlin accuses NATO of an "hysterical and inadequate" understanding of events in Ukraine, a former Soviet Republic linked since the 9th century when Kyiv became the capital of the ancient state of Rus.

Putin says NATO's eastern expansion threatened Russia's security and divided it from Ukraine.

RUSSIA ISOLATED AGAIN AT UN

Ukraine's armed forces chief of staff said on Thursday Russia was still trying to resume offensives to capture the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mariupol and Kharkiv.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, hundreds have hunkered down inside metro stations deep underground to avoid Russian missile strikes and near-daily shelling.

One woman sheltering in the metro, Natalia Shaposhnik, said she knew Russians who did not believe that civilians have been shelled, despite the carnage of the past four weeks.

"I wrote to them (that) I've been sheltering with my child in the metro for a month and they don't believe me. They say, 'It is your own fault, you are to blame, it is you, you, you,'" she said.

At the UN, almost three-quarters of the General Assembly demanded aid access in Ukraine and criticized Russia for the "dire" humanitarian situation - the second time the body has overwhelmingly isolated Moscow over the invasion. 

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a Putin ally, posted on social media that Chechen fighters had captured the main administrative building in Mariupol and raised their flag there. His account could not be confirmed independently.

In the Russian-held part of the city, trucks arrived with food supplies in boxes bearing the "Z" symbol of what Russia calls its "special operation". Hundreds of people, many elderly, lined up as men in Russian emergencies ministry uniforms distributed the boxes.

"We are planning on leaving but it's very difficult at the moment," said one woman there, Alexandra, whose diabetic husband slipped into a coma and died before the aid arrived. He is buried in a flowerbed.

"I can't leave my husband in a flowerbed ... And then we have nowhere to go."

World+Biz

NATO / US / UN / Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

“You need political commitment, in the first place, for decentralisation of healthcare”

1h | Panorama
The Gurdwara Nanak Shahi in the Dhaka University area is considered to be the oldest gurdwara in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Of Kara, kirpan and kesh: The 500-year-old Sikh community of Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
A small herd of elephants grazes on the hills in Nakugaon in the northern bordering district of Sherpur. Habitats of this exotic animal are slowly disappearing as people continue to occupy their corridors, forcing them to forage crop fields for food. PHOTO: Mumit M

Corridors for coexistence

3h | Features
A long queue of hikers in Sonaichaari trail. Photo: Masum Billah

How the Sonaichhari trail hikers changed Joynal's life

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mike Dean to retire at end of season

Mike Dean to retire at end of season

29m | Videos
City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

17h | Videos
Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

17h | Videos
These fruits are superfoods

These fruits are superfoods

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market

6
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis