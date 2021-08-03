We're on your side, UK PM Johnson tells Belarus opposition leader

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in Downing Street on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in London, Britain December 24, 2020. Paul Grover/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he was on Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's side and supported democracy and civil society in the former Soviet republic.

"We are very much on your side, we are very much supportive of what you are doing," Johnson told Tsikhanouskaya in Downing Street.

"It's great to see you."