We will not talk to Russia in Belarus: Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has rejected Russia's offer of ostensibly holding peace talks in Belarus, saying talks in Minsk could have been possible if Russia had not attacked Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

"If there had been no aggressive action from your territory, we could talk in Minsk... other cities can be used as the venue for talks," Zelenskiy said, reports the BBC.

"Of course we want peace, we want to meet, we want the war to end. Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku - we have offered them to the Russians," he added.

The Ukrainian President went on to say: "Any other city would suit us, too - in a country, from whose territory missiles are not launched at us. This is the only way negotiations can be honest and can really end the war."

President Zelenskiy put a call-out on his social media accounts inviting anyone to come and fight "side-by-side" with Ukrainians.

The post reads: "The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is addressing all citizens of the world, friends of Ukraine, peace and democracy.

"Anyone who wants to join the defence of Ukraine, Europe and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals."

Zelenskiy has previously stressed how the country has been left to defend itself on its own.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has also called for Russia to be stripped of its voting rights at the UN Security Council - adding that Russia's criminal actions in Ukraine are verging on "genocide".

On Friday Russia used its veto power to block a Security Council resolution condemning Moscow's aggression and demanding it withdraws from Ukraine.

The council, which was established after the World War II to avoid future conflicts and promote peace, has four other permanent members: the US, UK, France, and China.