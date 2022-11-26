'We cannot be broken': Zelensky vows on anniversary of Stalin famine

Europe

BSS/AFP
26 November, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 09:29 pm

Related News

'We cannot be broken': Zelensky vows on anniversary of Stalin famine

BSS/AFP
26 November, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 09:29 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses South Korean parliament via video link, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 11, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses South Korean parliament via video link, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 11, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Saturday that Ukraine would continue to resist Russian attacks, as the country marked the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor famine that affected millions of Ukrainians under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

Several European leaders travelled to Ukraine to pledge support after weeks of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy grid caused widespread power and water cuts as temperatures plunge with the onset of winter.

"Ukrainians went through very terrible things... Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now -- with darkness and cold," Zelensky said in a video posted on social media.

"We cannot be broken," he added.

Leaders from Belgium, Lithuania and Poland were in Kyiv on Saturday to commemorate the victims of the 1932-33 Holodomor -- Ukrainian for "death by starvation" -- which is regarded by Kyiv as a deliberate act of genocide by Stalin's regime.

The Polish and Lithuanian prime ministers were in Ukraine for talks that, according to local media, could in particular focus on a possible new wave of migration from Ukraine this winter.

Ukraine's Border Guard Service said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was in Kyiv and "honoured the memory of the Holodomor victims" at a memorial in the Ukrainian capital.

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo was also in Kyiv on his first visit since Russia invaded.

"Arrived in Kyiv. After the heavy bombing of recent days, we stand with the people of Ukraine. More than ever before," he said on Twitter, posting photos of him shaking hands with Zelensky.

According to the Belga news agency, Belgium pledged a further 37.4 million euros ($39 million) of financial aid for Ukraine.

'History repeating itself'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron announced in video statements new financial aid packages to support Ukrainian grain exports, which have been disrupted by the war.

"The most vulnerable countries must not pay the price of a war they did not want," Macron said in his statement.

Lawmakers from Germany are set to recognise the Holodomor as "genocide", according to a draft text of a joint resolution from Germany's ruling coalition and the opposition seen by AFP.

The German resolution says that up to 3.5 million people are believed to have died that winter alone but historians put the total death toll as high as 10 million.

At the tall candle-shaped Holodomor memorial centre in central Kyiv, a dozen Orthodox priests in black and silver robes gathered on Saturday for a religious ceremony for the victims of the famine.

"It was an artificial genocidal famine... Now when we experience this massive unprovoked war of Russia against Ukraine, we see history repeating itself," priest Oleksandr Shmurygin, 38, told AFP.

Among those gathered to commemorate the victims of the famine was 39-year-old lawyer Andryi Savchuk, who spoke of its "irreparable" loss for Ukraine.

"Stalin's system, the repressive state wanted to destroy Ukraine as a nation. Today we see that the efforts made by Stalin are continued by (President Vladimir Putin," he said.

The Holodomor has long been a source of hostility between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian contests the genocide designation, placing the events in the broader context of famines that devastated regions of Central Asia and Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy / Ukraine crisis / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Honey buzzard soaring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Honey Buzzard soaring: 'The air's buoyancy and the sun's ray are of advantage...'

6h | Panorama
Jonathan Levy. Illustration: TBS

Big tech gets derailed

11h | Panorama
Cafe Sao Paulo&#039;s interior is inspired by Latin American art. Photo: Courtesy

Cafe Sao Paulo: Authentic Brazilian cuisine in Dhanmondi

11h | Food
Most foreign students of this medical college are from India. Photo: Rajib Dhar.

What brings foreign students to the Holy Family Medical College Hospital?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Come to Paltan now'- Fakhrul to govt

'Come to Paltan now'- Fakhrul to govt

2h | Videos
Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

2h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

3h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court