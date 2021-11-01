“War-like footing” needed to tackle climate crisis- Prince Charles

01 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 03:31 pm

The prince will be the most senior royal at COP26 after doctors told the Queen to avoid the summit and rest

FILE PHOTO: Britain&#039;s Prince Charles looks on during a visit to the London Transport Museum, in London, Britain March 4, 2020. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Charles looks on during a visit to the London Transport Museum, in London, Britain March 4, 2020. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

While addressing the opening ceremony of the COP26 summit, Prince of Wales will tell that a "war like footing "is needed to tackle the climate crisis.

The prince is expected to call for a "vast military- style campaign" for channeling the resources of the global private sector, reports BBC.

The prince will be the most senior royal at COP26 after doctors told the Queen to avoid the summit and rest.

Prince Charles, who has long been a champion of environmental causes, is expected to emphasise the urgency of dealing with the climate crisis and will call on world leaders to work with business to tackle the problems.

He is due to say: "We need a vast military-style campaign to marshal the strength of the global private sector, with trillions at its disposal."

The heir to the throne addressed world leaders at the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday - calling for "fine words" to be translated into "still finer actions".

