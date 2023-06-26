Wagner mutiny lays bare cracks in Moscow's military power - EU's Borrell

26 June, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 01:11 pm

Wagner mutiny lays bare cracks in Moscow's military power - EU's Borrell

26 June, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 01:11 pm
FILE PHOTO: High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell delivers a speech during a ceremony opening EU&#039;s Partnership Mission in Chisinau, Moldova, May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell delivers a speech during a ceremony opening EU's Partnership Mission in Chisinau, Moldova, May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza/File Photo

The aborted mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia shows cracks in Moscow's military power caused by the war on Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"The political system is showing fragilities, and the military power is cracking," he told reporters in Luxembourg ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"It's not a good thing to see that a nuclear power like Russia can go into a phase of political instability," Borrell said, adding this was the moment for the EU to continue supporting Ukraine more than ever.

"The monster that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin created with Wagner, the monster is biting him now, the monster is acting against his creator."

