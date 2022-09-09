Unusual rights of Charles III: No passport, No driving license and all the swans

09 September, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 06:10 pm

Unusual rights of Charles III: No passport, No driving license and all the swans

King Charles III: King Charles III will travel overseas without a passport; he will not need one as travel documents are issued in his own name

09 September, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 06:10 pm
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain June 21, 2017. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain June 21, 2017. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

King Charles III - the new ruler of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms following the death Thursday of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II - will have some unusual rights, which include travelling without a passport, driving without a licence and owning all the mute swans in England.

No licence or passport

King Charles III will travel overseas without a passport; he will not need one as travel documents are issued in his own name.

The king will also be the only person in Britain who can drive without a licence.

Two birthdays

Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had two birthdays - her actual birthday on April 21 and an official public celebration on the second Tuesday in June.

Charles' birthday is on November 14 - during the winter months - and so he too is likely to have an 'official birthday' - a warmer month that is considered better for public celebration.

No voting

The British monarch cannot vote or run for public office as he or she must remain strictly neutral in political affairs.

All the swans

Since the 12th century, unmarked mute swans in waters across England and Wales are considered the property of the monarch!

Royal warrant

Companies that regularly supply the monarch with goods and services will be issued a royal warrant by King Charles III. The warrant authorises the companies to use the royal arms on their goods.

