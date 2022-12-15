Unexplained leak from docked Soyuz spacecraft cancels Russian ISS spacewalk

Europe

Reuters
15 December, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 09:37 am

Related News

Unexplained leak from docked Soyuz spacecraft cancels Russian ISS spacewalk

Reuters
15 December, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 09:37 am
A stream of particles, which NASA says appears to be liquid and possibly coolant, sprays out of the Soyuz spacecraft on the International Space Station, forcing a delay of a routine planned spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts December 14, 2022 in this still image taken from video. NASA TV/Handout via REUTERS
A stream of particles, which NASA says appears to be liquid and possibly coolant, sprays out of the Soyuz spacecraft on the International Space Station, forcing a delay of a routine planned spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts December 14, 2022 in this still image taken from video. NASA TV/Handout via REUTERS

A planned routine spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station was called off on Wednesday after flight controllers noticed a stream of particles spewing from a docked Soyuz spacecraft, a NASA webcast showed.

A NASA commentator said the torrent of particles, which appeared to come from the rear section of the Soyuz MS-22 capsule, seemed to be liquid from the spacecraft, possibly coolant.

NASA said none of the International Space Station (ISS) crew was thought to be in any danger.

An official for Russia's mission control operations near Moscow was heard telling the two cosmonauts in a radio transmission that their spacewalk was canceled while engineers worked to determine the nature and origin of the leak.

The NASA commentator on the livestream, Rob Navias, broadcasting from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, also said the spacewalk was called off because of the leak, which began about 8:30 p.m. EST (0130 GMT Thursday).

He said the Soyuz craft arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) in September, bringing the two cosmonauts who were suited up for a spacewalk as well as a NASA astronaut.

World+Biz

Russian ISS / space / NASA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

We need a national cancer control policy very badly 

30m | Thoughts
The emergency unit at Insaf Barakah Hospital at the capital’s Moghbazar area was empty of patients. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

No emergency in emergency care

2h | Panorama
Netflix has just released the trailer for Harry and Meghan’s forthcoming documentary on the first of December. Photo: Netflix

Harry and Meghan and the perils of superstar culture

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

13h | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

15h | TBS SPORTS
Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

16h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

18h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit