UN to seek $3.1 billion in aid for Ukraine in 2024

Europe

Reuters
11 January, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 09:07 am

Related News

UN to seek $3.1 billion in aid for Ukraine in 2024

Four million people remain displaced within the country

Reuters
11 January, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 09:07 am
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

United Nations agencies will next week ask for $3.1 billion to finance aid to Ukraine this year, a senior humanitarian official told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"As the war in Ukraine continues unabated, driving high levels of humanitarian need, financial support must be sustained," Edem Wosornu, director of the Operations and Advocacy Division for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told the Security Council in New York.

"In 2024, we urge all donors to once again step up and help the people of Ukraine."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She added that the UN response plan for 2024, which will be launched by OCHA in Geneva on Monday alongside the UN refugee agency, aims to raise $3.1 billion to assist 8.5 million people in Ukraine.

OCHA has said that more than 14.6 million people, or 40% of Ukraine's population, will require humanitarian assistance this year due to Russia's full-scale invasion. The conflict has also forced some 6.3 million people to flee abroad.

Four million people, including nearly one million children, remain displaced within the country, according to OCHA.

Wosornu deplored that the OCHA's access to areas occupied by Russian remained "significantly impeded".

"This is hugely concerning for hundreds of thousands of people living in occupied areas close to the front line, where needs are most urgent," she said.

World+Biz

Ukraine / United Nations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are about 700 shops in Jhutpatti and about 150 scrap stores. The rest sell garment accessories. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Mirpur's Jhutpatti, where nothing goes to waste

1h | Panorama
People stand near bodies of Palestinians at Nasser hospital who were killed during Israeli strikes on Ma&#039;an school east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 5 December. Photo: REUTERS

Win or lose, South Africa's case against Israel matters

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Can Bangladesh become the new hub for international data?

1h | Panorama
Volunteers of Bidyanondo Foundation sorting collected election wastes. Photo: Bidyanondo

Bidyanondo turns Bangladesh election posters into notebooks

15h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why are Indians boycotting the Maldives?

Why are Indians boycotting the Maldives?

11h | Videos
Spanish clubs income in 2022/23 season

Spanish clubs income in 2022/23 season

13h | Videos
Florida homes are skyrocketing prices because of Messi

Florida homes are skyrocketing prices because of Messi

12h | Videos
More than 10 children losing legs in Gaza every day

More than 10 children losing legs in Gaza every day

14h | Videos