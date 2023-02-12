UN General Assembly to consider anti-Russian resolution on special op anniversary: TASS

Nicolas de Riviere, Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the UN General Assembly, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. The United Nations will face three resolutions on the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine after Russia decided to call for a vote on its Security Council resolution that makes no mention of its attack on its smaller neighbor. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said there was no support for Russia's resolution. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

On the occasion of the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the operation, a resolution calling for a peace settlement and condemnation of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine is anticipated to be put to a vote by the UN General Assembly, UN sources told TASS on Saturday.

The proposal is based on what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls a peace formula. Deliberations are scheduled for 23 February, Russian news agency TASS has reported.

The UN General Assembly meeting that will discuss Ukraine is anticipated to include participation from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, EU Chief Diplomat Josep Borrell, and a few other European Foreign Ministers.

In addition, the UN Security Council plans to hold a meeting of ministers on the situation in Ukraine on 24 February, which will be attended by Blinken, Borrell, Kuleba and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and other EU member countries or their deputies.

Zelenskyy was supposed to attend the UN Security Council meeting, but that isn't likely to happen now that US President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Europe. The sources informed TASS that some elements are classified for security reasons and that the plans for the activities on 23-24 February could possibly change.

Zelenskyy put forward a 10-point peace plan at a recent G20 meeting.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin was unaware that Ukraine allegedly prepared a peace plan, and that Zelenskyy's statements ignored the present-day reality.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the proposal by the Kiev regime to hold a peace summit in the UN was a "nonsensical idea" and a "PR stunt" by Washington, reports TASS.

Russia envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said Zelenskyy's peace initiatives are a mockery of the notion of a peace plan.