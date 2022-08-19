UN chief says electricity at Russian-held nuclear plant belongs to Ukraine

Europe

Reuters
19 August, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 07:11 pm

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stands as he gets on board of a ship at Odesa port in Odesa, Ukraine August 19, 2022. UN/Saviano Abreu/Handout via REUTERS
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stands as he gets on board of a ship at Odesa port in Odesa, Ukraine August 19, 2022. UN/Saviano Abreu/Handout via REUTERS

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that electricity generated at the Russian-held nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia belonged to Ukraine and demanded that principle be fully respected.

Guterres, asked about possible Russian plans to divert power to the Russian power grid, told reporters in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa that the plant should be demilitarised.

"Obviously the electricity from Zaporizhzhia is Ukrainian electricity and it's necessary especially during the winter for the Ukrainian people. And this principle must be fully respected."

UN Chief Guterres   / Ukraine crisis / Nuclear Plant

