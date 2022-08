British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks during a G7 foreign and development ministers session with guest countries and ASEAN nations on the final day of the summit in Liverpool, Britain, 12 December, 2021. PHOTO: Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday urged China to de-escalate tensions with the United States following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

"I do not support China's inflammatory language on this issue. It's perfectly reasonable what is taking place and I urge China to de-escalate," Truss, who is the leading candidate to become British prime minister next month, told reporters.