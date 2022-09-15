UK's Truss set to meet Joe Biden in private before Queen's funeral

15 September, 2022, 12:05 pm
British Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to hold one-to-one talks with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders gathered in London before Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday, The Times reported on Thursday.

Truss may also meet President Emmanuel Macron of France, as well as other key UK allies such as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canada's Justin Trudeau, the report said.

Downing Street and the Foreign Office had been keen to stress that the event would not be used as a diplomatic exercise despite the presence of more than 100 heads of state in the capital to pay their respects, the report added.

The talks will primarily be about paying their respects and will be low-key, the newspaper said, citing a source.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on 19 Sept, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries have already said they will attend. 

Downing Street did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

