UK's Truss says need to supply more weapons to Ukraine to pressure Russia

Europe

Reuters
13 May, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 01:09 pm

Related News

UK's Truss says need to supply more weapons to Ukraine to pressure Russia

British Foreign Secretary said on Friday that it was vital to keep up the pressure on Russia by supplying more weapons to Ukraine and imposing further sanctions

Reuters
13 May, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 01:09 pm
British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss attends the G7 Foreign Ministers Summit in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany May 12, 2022. Marcus Brandt/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss attends the G7 Foreign Ministers Summit in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany May 12, 2022. Marcus Brandt/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Friday that it was vital to keep up the pressure on Russia by supplying more weapons to Ukraine and imposing further sanctions.

"It is very important at this time that we keep up the pressure on Vladimir Putin by supplying more weapons to Ukraine and by increasing the sanctions," she told reporters on arrival at a G7 foreign ministers meeting in northern Germany.

World+Biz

Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pat a pet and have some cookies

Pat a pet and have some cookies

57m | Food
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., known as Bongbong, is likely to be influenced by the policies of both his father and his predecessor. Photo: Bloomberg

New Philippine President Marcos is no Duterte on foreign policy

22m | Panorama
Badrul Imam. Illustration: TBS

‘Exploiting gas from workover wells can reduce dependency on spot LNG’

3h | Panorama
Slow fashion is a way of supporting artisan communities, and as a result, it revives designs that are developed from tradition. Photo: Courtesy

Faster is not always better: Maheen Khan’s pointers on slow fashion and creativity

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Controversy continues over Taj Mahal land

Controversy continues over Taj Mahal land

4h | Videos
Never do these in a new job

Never do these in a new job

4h | Videos
The tale of Bangladeshi denim’s conquering the world

The tale of Bangladeshi denim’s conquering the world

5h | Videos
North Korea under total lockdown at Kim's direction

North Korea under total lockdown at Kim's direction

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert