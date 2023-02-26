UK's Sunak wants Northern Ireland deal to 'get the job done' on Brexit

Europe

Reuters
26 February, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 09:28 am

Related News

UK's Sunak wants Northern Ireland deal to 'get the job done' on Brexit

Reuters
26 February, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 09:28 am
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 2, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 2, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "giving it everything" to strike a new post-Brexit deal with the European Union on Northern Ireland's trade arrangements, calling it vital to ensuring a return to power-sharing in the province.

"There's unfinished business on Brexit and I want to get the job done," Sunak told The Sunday Times newspaper, which said the announcement of a deal was expected as soon as Monday.

That is when lawmakers in Sunak's Conservative Party have been told to be in parliament.

As part of its 2020 agreement for leaving the EU, Britain reached an accord with Brussels known as the Northern Ireland Protocol to avoid imposing politically contentious checks along the 500 kilometre (300 mile) land border with EU member Ireland.

But the protocol effectively created a border in the Irish Sea for some goods moving from Britain because it kept Northern Ireland in the European Union's single market for goods.

Sunak said he would try to resolve the concerns about the deal expressed by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which is worried about the EU retaining influence over Northern Ireland.

Ireland's prime minister Leo Varadkar told reporters earlier on Saturday that Britain and the EU were inching forwards.

Sunak said he was hopeful of a positive outcome to the talks and he would spend the weekend trying to finish them.

In a nod to the DUP, he said the 1998 Good Friday peace deal for Northern Ireland had been unbalanced by the protocol, which has prompted the DUP to boycott Northern Ireland's assembly.

"If we want to restore the power-sharing institutions in Northern Ireland, which I very much want to do and I think that's what people need and deserve, then we need to resolve the issues of the protocol," Sunak said.

He said Wednesday's shooting of a police officer "reminds us of the delicate situation in Northern Ireland, the fragility of it, and we shouldn't take it for granted. And that's why getting power-sharing up and running is really important."

The officer is in critical condition in hospital.

The Sunday Times said Sunak was confident the deal met all the DUP's conditions but the party was unhappy that Northern Ireland would have to apply some EU single-market legislation, unlike the rest of the United Kingdom.

The DUP's leader Jeffrey Donaldson was "minded to reject the deal," the newspaper said.

Asked about anger among DUP and some Conservative lawmakers - including former prime minister Boris Johnson - over being kept in the dark about the deal, Sunak said: "I know, people will always want to know every single detail, but ultimately you can't conduct a very complicated negotiation in public."

Top News / World+Biz

Rishi Sunak / Brexit / Northern Ireland

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

24m | Mode
IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

2h | Panorama
After a successful pilot in a collaboration with Heed Bangladesh, the cross-breeding of sheep is now taking place in 178 small farms in Dacope. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

How crossbred sheep can become the next 'cash animal'

3h | Panorama
Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

17h | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

17h | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

14h | TBS Stories
The most daring step of Shanu's life

The most daring step of Shanu's life

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

5
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter