UK's Starmer scraps holiday to focus on response to riots

Europe

Reuters
11 August, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 11:20 am

Related News

UK's Starmer scraps holiday to focus on response to riots

Thousands of police officers remained on duty over the weekend in case violence flared again although for a fourth day in a row on Saturday counter-protesters far outnumbered anti-migration demonstrators in several towns and cities

Reuters
11 August, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 11:20 am
People hold signs at a protest against racism in Westminster, in London, Britain, August 10, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Belinda Jiao
People hold signs at a protest against racism in Westminster, in London, Britain, August 10, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Belinda Jiao

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has cancelled a planned holiday to focus on his government's response to a series of racist riots that targeted Muslims and migrants, a Downing Street source said.

Thousands of police officers remained on duty over the weekend in case violence flared again although for a fourth day in a row on Saturday counter-protesters far outnumbered anti-migration demonstrators in several towns and cities.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Starmer would no longer be going on holiday next week.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His government has moved quickly to speed up the processing of people arrested and charged in relation to the riots. 

On Friday, officials said 741 arrests had been made since the unrest broke out and 302 people had been charged. 

Police have said arrests are likely to continue for months.

On Saturday, the National Police Chiefs' Council, representing police leaders, said specialist officers had been ordered to pursue online offenders and influencers responsible for spreading hate and inciting violence on a large scale.

"Online crimes have real world consequences and you will be dealt with in the same way as those physically present and inflicting the violence," Chris Haward, the NPCC's lead for serious and organised crime, said.

At least two people were jailed in recent days for stirring up racial hatred in messages on social media. 

The riots erupted after online posts falsely identified the suspected killer of three young girls in a knife attack on July 29 in Southport, northwest England, as an Islamist migrant.

King Charles on Friday made an appeal for mutual respect and understanding and welcomed the way that community groups had countered "the aggression and criminality from a few," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said. 

Top News / World+Biz

United Kingdom (UK) / Keir Starmer / Anti-Racism Protests

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

17m | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2h | Features
These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

5h | Panorama
Nusrat Tabassum led the protest from the front at Dhaka University on 16 July. Photo: Courtesy

Nusrat Tabassum: 'I want to be the voice of the masses'

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

52m | Videos
Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

2h | Videos
Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

16h | Videos
Spain beat hosts France in eight-goal Olympic football final

Spain beat hosts France in eight-goal Olympic football final

15h | Videos