UK's royal aide steps down after racist comments to black charity boss

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 08:05 pm

A general view of Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, January 11, 2020. Photo :Reuters
A general view of Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, January 11, 2020. Photo :Reuters

A member of the British royal family's household has apologised and resigned after making "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" comments about race and nationality to a woman at a reception at Buckingham Palace, reports Reuters.

Ngozi Fulani, who was born in Britain and works for a domestic abuse support group, wrote on Twitter that the royal aide repeatedly asked her, "What part of Africa are you from?" when she attended an event hosted by King Charles's wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, on Tuesday.

After the event, Fulani described her conversation on Twitter, where she was challenged by a royal aide to explain where she was from, BBC reported. 

She recounted how she said: "We're based in Hackney," and the aide replied: "No, what part of Africa are you from?"

She said: "I don't know, they didn't leave any records,"  and the Palace member responded: "Well you must know where you're from, I spent time in France. Where are you from?"

"Here, UK"

"No, but what nationality are you?"

"I am born here and am British."

"No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?"

Following the allegation, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Wednesday.

The statement reads, "We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made."

