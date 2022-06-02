UK's Prince Andrew tests positive for Covid, to miss Jubilee service

Europe

Reuters
02 June, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 09:29 pm

Related News

UK's Prince Andrew tests positive for Covid, to miss Jubilee service

Reuters
02 June, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 09:29 pm
Britain&#039;s Prince Andrew speaks to the media during Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park, Britain following Friday&#039;s death of his father Prince Philip at age 99, April 11, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to the media during Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park, Britain following Friday's death of his father Prince Philip at age 99, April 11, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Britain's Prince Andrew has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss a thanksgiving service being held for Queen Elizabeth on Friday to mark her 70 years on the throne, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

Andrew, the queen's second son, was forced to quit royal duties over his friendship with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and settled a US lawsuit in February in which he had been accused of sexually abusing a woman when she was underage.

Thousands gather to salute Queen Elizabeth as Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin

Andrew, 62, officially known as the Duke of York, denied any wrongdoing.

"The duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow's service," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

A palace source said Andrew had seen the 96-year-old queen in recent days but had been taking regular tests. He has not seen the monarch since he tested positive.

Andrew's standing has plummeted in recent years and he was expected to take a low profile during the four days of national celebration. 

There was widespread criticism after he accompanied his mother to a memorial service to her late husband, Prince Philip, in March, although the Archbishop of Canterbury said this week Andrew was seeking to "make amends".

World+Biz

Prince Andrew / Covid-19 positive

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

The virtue bubble is about to burst. Good riddance

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

11h | Pursuit
Tousif Islam (left), Ahmad Fahim Shihab (middle), Dibakar Mandal Rudra (right). Photo: Courtesy

Specorp: How starting early makes all the difference

10h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

12h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

11h | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

12h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

12h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 
Analysis

We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 