UK's Labour take 10-point opinion poll lead over scandal-hit Johnson

Europe

Reuters
15 January, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 03:00 pm

Related News

UK's Labour take 10-point opinion poll lead over scandal-hit Johnson

The poll said that 70% of respondents now want him to resign

Reuters
15 January, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 03:00 pm
People attend Britain&#039;s Labour Party annual conference in Brighton, Britain, September 26, 2021. Photo :Reuters
People attend Britain's Labour Party annual conference in Brighton, Britain, September 26, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The scandal engulfing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his conduct during coronavirus lockdowns has helped the opposition Labour Party to pull into a 10 point lead over the ruling Conservatives in a new opinion poll released on Friday.

Johnson apologised to parliament on Wednesday and to Queen Elizabeth on Friday following a series of parties or gatherings that were held in his Downing Street residence at times when the country was under strict pandemic curbs.

Pollster Savanta ComRes said a survey of 2,151 adults on Thursday and Friday put Labour up 5 points to 42% of the vote while the Conservatives fell one point to 32%. It said that marked Labour's largest share of the vote since 2013.

Johnson secured a landslide election victory in 2019. The poll said that 70% of respondents now want him to resign.

Johnson's office apologised to the queen after it emerged that staff had partied on April 16, 2021, late into the night in Downing Street on the eve of her husband Prince Philip's funeral, at a time when mixing indoors was banned.

Johnson apologised to parliament after he admitted he had attended a "bring your own booze" gathering at his residence in May 2020 during the country's first lockdown.

The ComRes poll showed that voters across the political spectrum were angry with the revelations, with only 66% of those who backed the Conservatives in the 2019 election giving their support to the party now.

Top News / World+Biz

UK / opinion / Boris Jhonson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallas’s Fish Eagle nestlings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

The last breeding pair of Pallas’s fish eagles at Tanguar haor

1h | Panorama
There are plenty of obstacles and barriers on the ground allowing players ample hiding spots to take cover in. Photo: Noor A Alam

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6h | Panorama
Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

5h | Wheels
Four compact crossovers for small families

Four compact crossovers for small families

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

19h | Videos
Helpful horse in remote life

Helpful horse in remote life

23h | Videos
The way, not the will

The way, not the will

23h | Videos
Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike