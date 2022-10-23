UK's Johnson, Sunak hold talks amid Tory leadership contest: Reports
Conservative rivals Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak held face-to-face talks late on Saturday, multiple reports said, the feuding former UK government colleagues both reportedly poised to launch leadership bids.
Former prime minister Johnson and his ex-finance minister Sunak -- who helped trigger his summer downfall -- are yet to formally declare they will run to replace outgoing leader Liz Truss but met Saturday evening, the BBC and the Sunday Times reported.