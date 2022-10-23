UK's Johnson, Sunak hold talks amid Tory leadership contest: Reports

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak walk out of Downing Street to meet Michelle Ovens of Small Business Saturday, in London, Britain, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Conservative rivals Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak held face-to-face talks late on Saturday, multiple reports said, the feuding former UK government colleagues both reportedly poised to launch leadership bids.

Former prime minister Johnson and his ex-finance minister Sunak -- who helped trigger his summer downfall -- are yet to formally declare they will run to replace outgoing leader Liz Truss but met Saturday evening, the BBC and the Sunday Times reported.