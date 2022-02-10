UK's Johnson calls for tough European stance over Ukraine

Europe

Reuters
10 February, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 03:55 pm

Related News

UK's Johnson calls for tough European stance over Ukraine

Russia has more than 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian border, and the United States, Britain, the EU and NATO fear it may be planning an invasion. Moscow denies this but says it could take unspecified "military-technical" action unless demands are met

Reuters
10 February, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 03:55 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine February 1, 2022. Photo :Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine February 1, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Summary

  • Johnson plays European statesman
  • UK's Johnson to visit NATO HQ, Poland
  • UK's Truss to meet Lavrov in Moscow
  • Russia says Europe has ignored its concerns

Britain called on Thursday for Europe to hold firm over Ukraine's right to join NATO, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the alliance headquarters to rally allies and sent his foreign secretary to Moscow with a warning not to invade.

Russia has more than 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian border, and the United States, Britain, the EU and NATO fear it may be planning an invasion. Moscow denies this but says it could take unspecified "military-technical" action unless demands are met, including barring Ukraine from ever joining the Western military alliance.

Britain's diplomatic push comes as Johnson is grappling with the worst domestic political crisis of his premiership: a police probe into lockdown parties in Downing Street which has led some lawmakers from his Conservative Party to call for him to resign.

It also follows shuttle diplomacy from French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Moscow and Kyiv earlier this weekand, in contrast to US and British leaders, has played down the likelihood of a Russian invasion.

Johnson, the most prominent figure in the Brexit campaign that brought Britain out of the EU, said Britain "remains unwavering in our commitment to European security".

"As an alliance we must draw lines in the snow and be clear there are principles upon which we will not compromise," Johnson said. "That includes the security of every NATO ally and the right of every European democracy to aspire to NATO membership."

While Johnson visits NATO and then Poland, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is visiting Moscow to hold talks with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Fundamentally, a war in Ukraine would be disastrous for the Russian and Ukrainian people and for European security, and together NATO has made it clear that any incursion into Ukraine would have massive consequences and carry severe costs," Truss told Lavrov.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Times Radio that no one would win from the aggressive invasion of a sovereign state.

"What we're really all trying to do, whether you're in NATO or not in NATO, is protect the sovereign right of countries to choose their security alliances," Wallace said.

Top News / World+Biz

UK PM Boris Jhonson / Boris Jhonson / UK jhonson / Ukraine / Ukraine talk / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine issue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

6h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

6h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

2h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

2h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

4h | Videos
Watch: Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

Watch: Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks