Ukrainian president calls on energy producers to hike output

Europe

Reuters
26 March, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 03:00 pm

Related News

Ukrainian president calls on energy producers to hike output

Addressing the Doha Forum international conference via video link, Zelenskiy said countries such as Qatar could make a contribution to the stabilisation of Europe

Reuters
26 March, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 03:00 pm
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Ukrainian people, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 25, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Ukrainian people, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 25, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on energy producing countries on Saturday to increase output so that Russia cannot use its oil and gas wealth to "blackmail" other nations.

Addressing the Doha Forum international conference via video link, Zelenskiy said countries such as Qatar could make a contribution to the stabilisation of Europe.

"They can do much to restore justice. The future of Europe depends on your effort. I ask you to increase the output of energy to ensure that everyone in Russia understands that no country can use energy as a weapon and blackmail the world," he said in translated comments.

The month-long invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, has sharpened concerns of disruption to energy supplies and increased scrutiny of European Union countries' reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Zelenskiy also said no country is insured against shocks from disruptions to food supply happening because of Russia's invasion of his country. Ukraine is one of the world's largest grain producers.

"The world's markets have not yet overcome from the repercussions of the pandemic, from the price shocks of food. No one is insured against these shocks and you cannot be insured if there is a physical scarcity of food," he said.

"Russian troops are covering fields in Ukraine for miles, they are exploding agrarian equipment."

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine / Russia / energy / Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahmed Kamal. Illustration: TBS

‘We did not launch the war. We resisted. As a result, global opinion quickly turned in Bangladesh’s favour’

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

51 years of Bangladesh: How independent are our women?

6h | Panorama
Ferrari teases upcoming Purosangue SUV

Ferrari teases upcoming Purosangue SUV

1h | Wheels
Family memento: 1967 Volkswagen Beetle

Family memento: 1967 Volkswagen Beetle

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Cute but poisonous 'puffer fish'

Cute but poisonous 'puffer fish'

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The economic burden of air pollution

3h | Videos
The way Bangladesh was named

The way Bangladesh was named

3h | Videos
A Money Museum at the security printing corp

A Money Museum at the security printing corp

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market