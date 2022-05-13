Ukrainian court to hear first war crimes case against Russian soldier

Europe

Reuters
13 May, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 03:01 pm

Related News

Ukrainian court to hear first war crimes case against Russian soldier

The case is of huge symbolic importance for Ukraine. The Kyiv government has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes

Reuters
13 May, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 03:01 pm
A woman looks through a window as an evacuation train to Lviv prepares to depart, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 16, 2022. Reuters.
A woman looks through a window as an evacuation train to Lviv prepares to depart, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 16, 2022. Reuters.

A Ukrainian court is expected on Friday to begin hearing the first war crimes case arising from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion after charging a captured Russian soldier with the murder of a 62-year-old civilian.

The case is of huge symbolic importance for Ukraine. The Kyiv government has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes.

Russia has denied targeting civilians or involvement in war crimes and accused Kyiv of staging them to smear its forces.

The Kyiv district court's website identified the soldier on trial as Vadim Shishimarin and said he was accused of "violations of the laws and norms of war".

The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said the defendant was a 21-year-old soldier in the Kantemirovskaya tank division from the Moscow region.

He faces up to life imprisonment over the killing in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka, east of the capital Kyiv, on 28 Feb.

The soldier could not be reached for comment. It was unclear whether he would appear in court or who would defend him.

The court hearing was due to begin at 1000 GMT.

In a statement, the prosecutor general's office said the soldier stole a privately-owned car to escape with four other Russian servicemen after their column was targeted by Ukrainian forces.

The statement said the Russian soldiers drove into the village of Chupakhivka where they saw an unarmed resident riding a bicycle and talking on his phone.

It said the suspect was ordered to kill the civilian to prevent him reporting on the Russians' presence and fired several shots through the open window of the car with an assault rifle at the civilian's head, and he died on the spot.

It did not say how the soldier was captured or elaborate on evidence that led to the war crimes charges.

The SBU Security Service of Ukraine conducted the investigation into the case, it said.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Thursday there were many examples of possible war crimes since the Russian invasion and that 1,000 bodies had been recovered so far in the Kyiv region.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) said on 25 April it would take part in a joint team with Ukrainian, Polish and Lithuanian prosecutors investigating war crimes allegations against Russian forces.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm the country and protect it from fascists, denying its forces committed abuses. Kyiv and its Western backers say the fascism claim is a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression.

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine crisis / Russia / War crimes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pat a pet and have some cookies

Pat a pet and have some cookies

56m | Food
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., known as Bongbong, is likely to be influenced by the policies of both his father and his predecessor. Photo: Bloomberg

New Philippine President Marcos is no Duterte on foreign policy

21m | Panorama
Badrul Imam. Illustration: TBS

‘Exploiting gas from workover wells can reduce dependency on spot LNG’

3h | Panorama
Slow fashion is a way of supporting artisan communities, and as a result, it revives designs that are developed from tradition. Photo: Courtesy

Faster is not always better: Maheen Khan’s pointers on slow fashion and creativity

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Controversy continues over Taj Mahal land

Controversy continues over Taj Mahal land

4h | Videos
Never do these in a new job

Never do these in a new job

4h | Videos
The tale of Bangladeshi denim’s conquering the world

The tale of Bangladeshi denim’s conquering the world

5h | Videos
North Korea under total lockdown at Kim's direction

North Korea under total lockdown at Kim's direction

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert