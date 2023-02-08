Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits London seeking more arms against Russia

Europe

Reuters
08 February, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 03:19 pm

Related News

Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits London seeking more arms against Russia

Reuters
08 February, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 03:19 pm
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news briefing with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not seen), as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, ahead of EU summit in Kyiv, Ukraine February 2, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news briefing with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not seen), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, ahead of EU summit in Kyiv, Ukraine February 2, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy travels to London to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and address parliament on Wednesday at a time when Kyiv is urging the West to deliver more weapons to try to reverse Russian gains.

In only his second foreign visit since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, Zelenskiy will visit troops working with British forces, part of a programme Sunak will say he plans to expand to include the training of fighter jet pilots and marines.

"President Zelenskiy's visit to the UK is a testament to his country's courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries," Sunak said in a statement.

"I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future."

Britain will also set out further sanctions later on Wednesday to target those who have helped Russian President Vladimir Putin "build his personal wealth, and companies who are profiting from the Kremlin's war machine", the statement said.

Zelenskiy, who had close ties with ex-prime minister Boris Johnson, visits Britain at a time when Russia is bringing tens of thousands of recently mobilised troops to the battlefield to try to break through Ukrainian defences in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine expects Russia to launch a major new offensive before Kyiv can start using tanks and other weaponry promised by its Western partners.

Since Johnson resigned last year, Sunak has pledged to continue to support Ukraine, visiting Kyiv in November to tell the Ukrainian leader: "We are with you all the way."

In London, he is expected to tell Zelenskiy he will accelerate delivery of military equipment to Ukraine.

Ukraine's allies have pledged to give Ukraine hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles to help it break through Russian lines and recapture territory, but the country's military need time to train its forces in how to use them effectively.

Britain has trained 10,000 Ukrainian troops brought to battle readiness in the last six months and will upskill a further 20,000 soldiers this year, the government said.

Last week, Ukrainian troops arrived in Britain to learn how to command Challenger 2 tanks and Sunak will offer to provide Ukraine with longer range capabilities, the statement said.

Top News / World+Biz

UK-Ukraine / Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

6h | Pursuit
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The understated perks of journaling

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

19h | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

21h | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

1d | TBS Round Table
"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

1d | TBS Graduates
10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes
Banking

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes