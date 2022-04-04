Ukraine's Zelenskiy says new Russia sanctions are not enough

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits injured Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine April 3, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that the West would impose a new package of sanctions on Russia over the killing of civilians in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities, but he said that was not enough of a punishment.

He said that hundreds of people had been killed in Bucha and other cities, including civilians who had been shot.

Russia has denied allegations that it troops killed civilians in Bucha.