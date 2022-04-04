Ukraine's Zelenskiy says new Russia sanctions are not enough

Reuters
04 April, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 09:16 am

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says new Russia sanctions are not enough

He said that hundreds of people had been killed in Bucha and other cities, including civilians who had been shot

Reuters
04 April, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 09:16 am
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits injured Ukrainian service members, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, at a military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine April 3, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits injured Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine April 3, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that the West would impose a new package of sanctions on Russia over the killing of civilians in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities, but he said that was not enough of a punishment.

He said that hundreds of people had been killed in Bucha and other cities, including civilians who had been shot.

Russia has denied allegations that it troops killed civilians in Bucha.

